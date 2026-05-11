NTA

NTA Issues CUET UG 2026 Revised Admit Cards; 92% of Centre Change Requests Approved

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 May 2026
16:49 PM

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Summary
According to official data, out of 16,681 candidates who applied for a centre change, 15,340 were successfully assigned their preferred alternative examination centres
The agency has also released revised admit cards on the official portal- cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that a majority of candidates who requested a change of examination centre for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 have been allotted their preferred locations. Nearly 92% of applicants benefited from the reallocation process.

According to official data, out of 16,681 candidates who applied for a centre change, 15,340 were successfully assigned their preferred alternative examination centres. The agency has also released revised admit cards on the official portal- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA introduced the reallocation facility after several candidates raised concerns about being assigned centres far from their preferred cities. In its statement, the agency said it is working with state authorities to expand secure computer-based test (CBT) capacity in high-demand regions for future examination cycles.

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CUET UG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can download their revised admit cards by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. Go to the “Latest News” section on the homepage
  3. Click on “Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2026”
  4. Log in using application number, password, and security pin
  5. The admit card will appear on the screen
  6. Verify all details carefully and download it
  7. Take a printout to carry to the exam centre

Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam centre, reporting time, and instructions, and ensure they carry a valid printed copy to the examination venue.

Last updated on 11 May 2026
16:50 PM
NTA CUET UG 2026 Admit Card
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