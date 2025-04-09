PSEB declares Class 5 results on pseb.ac.in - Know how to check scorecard

Summary A total of 2,99,204 students have passed the examination out of 3,00,575 students, taking the pass percentage to 99.54 percent Girls have outshone boys in the Class 5 exam with 1,41,844 girls out of 1,42,481 girls who appeared for the exam having passed

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results of the Class 5 Exam. A total of 2,99,204 students have passed the examination out of 3,00,575 students, taking the pass percentage to 99.54 percent.

Girls have outshone boys in the Class 5 exam with 1,41,844 girls out of 1,42,481 girls who appeared for the exam having passed, taking the pass percentage to 99.55%.

On the other hand, a total of 1,57,206 boys out of 1,58,018 have passed the examination, taking the pass percentage to 99.48%

How to check the Class 5 results of PSEB?

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Results section

Step 3: Click on the name of the exam for which you want to check the result

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout