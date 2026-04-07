PSTET Result 2026 Announced! Check Paper 1, 2 Full Merit List and Download Link

Summary The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially announced the results for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8) can now access their scorecards through the official website, pstet2025.org.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially announced the results for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8) can now access their scorecards through the official website, pstet2025.org. The exam was held on March 15, 2026.

As per the latest update, candidates who qualify in the examination will be awarded an eligibility certificate that is now valid for life, replacing the earlier seven-year validity period. This certificate serves as a mandatory qualification for candidates seeking teaching positions in Punjab government schools at the primary and upper primary levels.

To check the PSTET 2025 result, candidates need to visit the official portal and navigate to the “Result” section. By selecting the relevant link for the paper, the PDF result will be displayed, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

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Result Highlights

Paper 1: 28,243 candidates have qualified out of 53,474

The PSTET 2025 qualifying criteria remain consistent with previous standards. Candidates belonging to the General and EWS categories must secure a minimum of 60% aggregate marks to qualify, while those from reserved categories, including SC, ST, and OBC, are required to obtain at least 55% aggregate marks.

The board has also informed that successful candidates will be able to download their official eligibility certificates within two weeks from the date of result declaration. This certificate will act as proof of eligibility for teaching roles, with Paper 1 qualifying candidates for primary-level teaching and Paper 2 candidates for upper primary-level positions.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their details on the scorecard and keep a copy of the document for future recruitment processes.

Find the direct result link: Paper I and Paper II