Teachers’ Day 2025: Educators to be Honoured with National Awards; President & PM Lauds Efforts

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Sep 2025
Summary
Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honour the invaluable role of educators in shaping the nation’s future.
On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Awards 2025 on 45 outstanding educators selected from across India.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honour the invaluable role of educators in shaping the nation’s future. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President, a renowned teacher and philosopher.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Awards 2025 on 45 outstanding educators selected from across India. The Union Education Ministry announced that the recipients were chosen through a rigorous three-stage evaluation process at the district, state, and national levels. This year’s awardees include 24 male and 21 female teachers, representing schools in both metropolitan cities and remote rural areas.

The awards recognise teachers for their innovative teaching practices, dedication to student development, and contributions to the education sector. From introducing creative classroom techniques to motivating children in underprivileged regions, these educators have left a lasting mark on their communities.

The diversity of this year’s list reflects India’s vast education system, with awardees hailing from states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, as well as the North-East, Union Territories, and southern states.

Ahead of the awards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the National Award-winning teachers. In a light-hearted remark, he said that while teachers usually give homework to students, he wanted to assign one to them—to lead campaigns promoting swadeshi products and strengthen the “Make in India” and “Vocal for Local” movements. He urged teachers to sow the seeds of self-reliance in students and instill the value of building a nation that thrives on its own capabilities.

President Murmu, in her message on the eve of Teachers’ Day, described teachers as the guiding light of society and architects of the nation’s future. She highlighted their role in nurturing generations of students with wisdom, knowledge, and values, while inspiring them to pursue excellence and innovation.

As India moves towards becoming a developed nation, the contributions of teachers in preparing responsible, skilled, and visionary citizens remain more crucial than ever.

Teachers Day National Teachers’ Award PM Modi Droupadi Murmu
