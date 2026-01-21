Placements 2025–26: IIT Kharagpur Attract Top Global Recruiters; Highest CTC at ₹2.44 Crore!

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced a strong performance in its Phase I Placement Session for the academic year 2025–26, recording a total of 1,501 job offers. The Phase I placements attracted a wide spectrum of recruiters from sectors such as technology, core engineering, finance, consulting, analytics, and manufacturing.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced a strong performance in its Phase I Placement Session for the academic year 2025–26, recording a total of 1,501 job offers, the institute said on Tuesday. The month-long placement phase was conducted between December 1, 2025, and January 3, 2026, reflecting sustained recruiter confidence in the institute’s academic and professional ecosystem.

A major highlight of the placement drive was the record-breaking achievement of crossing 1,000 job offers in a single day. According to the institute, this historic milestone was reached at 8 am on the second day of placements, marking an unprecedented moment in IIT Kharagpur’s placement history. Of the total offers made, 457 were Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), indicating strong early engagement between students and recruiters.

The placement season also witnessed 15 international offers, underlining the global appeal of IIT Kharagpur graduates. The highest cost-to-company (CTC) package touched Rs 2.44 crore, showcasing the premium roles secured by students across various disciplines. The institute noted that the initial days of the placement session saw an exceptional surge in offers, setting a strong tone for the remainder of Phase I.

According to an official statement, the robust start to the placement drive reaffirmed the continued trust of leading global recruiters in the technical competence, academic excellence, and industry readiness of IIT Kharagpur students. The diverse range of opportunities reflected the institute’s strong industry partnerships and multidisciplinary talent pool.

The Phase I placements attracted a wide spectrum of recruiters from sectors such as technology, core engineering, finance, consulting, analytics, and manufacturing. Prominent companies that participated in the hiring process included Apple, Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Airbus, Boeing, Mercedes, Qualcomm, Siemens, Amazon, Walmart, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Databricks, JP Morgan Chase, Accenture, American Express, Samsung Korea, Texas Instruments, ExxonMobil, Caterpillar, Schlumberger Limited, L&T Finance, and the Tata Group, among others.

Commenting on the successful placement outcomes, Professor Sanjay Gupta, Chairperson of the Career Development Centre (CDC), IIT Kharagpur, said that the results highlight the strength of the institute’s collaborative placement model. He noted that the achievements were particularly significant given the challenging conditions in the global job market, reflecting both student preparedness and strong institutional-industry engagement.

Meanwhile, Phase II of the Placement Session 2025–26 began on January 16, with the institute expecting continued participation from recruiters and further opportunities for students in the ongoing placement cycle.