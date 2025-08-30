scholarship

AICTE Releases PG Scholarship 2025-26 Notice for GATE, CEED Candidates: All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Aug 2025
11:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the launch of the PG Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 for first-year postgraduate students.
Candidates who have qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) can apply for the scholarship to pursue advanced studies.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the launch of the PG Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 for first-year postgraduate students. Candidates who have qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) can apply for the scholarship to pursue advanced studies.

The scheme is applicable to students enrolled in AICTE-approved programmes under the approved intake of Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), and Master of Design (MDes) courses.

According to the official notification, AICTE has directed all eligible institutions to upload the details of students admitted under the approved intake on the AICTE portal and provide them with unique IDs. Students will then use these IDs to register and submit their applications online at pgscholarship.aicte.gov.in. Applicants must upload scanned copies of their GATE/CEED scorecards and other required documents in JPG, JPEG, or PDF format only.

ADVERTISEMENT

Important Dates

  • Opening of online application portal: September 1, 2025
  • Deadline for creation of student IDs by institutes: December 10, 2025
  • Last date for online submission of applications by students: December 15, 2025
  • Deadline for verification by institutes: December 31, 2025

How to Apply for AICTE PG Scholarship 2025

  1. Visit the official AICTE PG Scholarship Portal.
  2. Click on the registration link and create your account using the unique ID provided by the institute.
  3. Fill in the required details and upload the scanned documents.
  4. Submit the application and track the status on the portal.

AICTE has cautioned that candidates must ensure accuracy while entering personal details, admission dates, and course-related information, as no changes will be entertained later. Further updates on the scheme will be made available on the official website aicte.gov.in.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 30 Aug 2025
11:47 AM
scholarship AICTE All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) GATE CEED
Similar stories
WBSSC

WBSSC Announces Fresh Recruitment for Non-Teaching Staff! Vacancy and Key Dates

scholarships

Applications Open for Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025-26: Register Now at NSP

CBSE

CBSE Launches Counselling Hub & Spoke School Model - Check List of Selected Schools

WBSSC

No ‘Tainted’ Candidates in Fresh SLST Exams: WBSSC Assures SC, Begins Finalising . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBSSC

WBSSC Announces Fresh Recruitment for Non-Teaching Staff! Vacancy and Key Dates

scholarships

Applications Open for Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025-26: Register Now at NSP

CBSE

CBSE Launches Counselling Hub & Spoke School Model - Check List of Selected Schools

WBSSC

No ‘Tainted’ Candidates in Fresh SLST Exams: WBSSC Assures SC, Begins Finalising . . .

CBSE

CBSE Direct Admissions and Subject Change Deadline Tomorrow - Board Issues Guidelines

TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out - College Reporting Extended; Check Schedul. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality