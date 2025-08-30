AICTE Releases PG Scholarship 2025-26 Notice for GATE, CEED Candidates: All Details

Summary The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the launch of the PG Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 for first-year postgraduate students. Candidates who have qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) can apply for the scholarship to pursue advanced studies.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the launch of the PG Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 for first-year postgraduate students. Candidates who have qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) can apply for the scholarship to pursue advanced studies.

The scheme is applicable to students enrolled in AICTE-approved programmes under the approved intake of Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), and Master of Design (MDes) courses.

According to the official notification, AICTE has directed all eligible institutions to upload the details of students admitted under the approved intake on the AICTE portal and provide them with unique IDs. Students will then use these IDs to register and submit their applications online at pgscholarship.aicte.gov.in. Applicants must upload scanned copies of their GATE/CEED scorecards and other required documents in JPG, JPEG, or PDF format only.

Important Dates

Opening of online application portal: September 1, 2025

Deadline for creation of student IDs by institutes: December 10, 2025

Last date for online submission of applications by students: December 15, 2025

Deadline for verification by institutes: December 31, 2025

How to Apply for AICTE PG Scholarship 2025

Visit the official AICTE PG Scholarship Portal. Click on the registration link and create your account using the unique ID provided by the institute. Fill in the required details and upload the scanned documents. Submit the application and track the status on the portal.

AICTE has cautioned that candidates must ensure accuracy while entering personal details, admission dates, and course-related information, as no changes will be entertained later. Further updates on the scheme will be made available on the official website aicte.gov.in.

Read the official notice here.