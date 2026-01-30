Panjab University Announces Entrance Test Schedule for 2026–27 Academic Session; Check Dates Here

Summary The admission tests will be conducted for a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes offered through the university’s teaching departments, institutes, and affiliated colleges According to the official admission notice, PU will conduct multiple entrance examinations between April 19 and October 18, 2026

Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, has announced the entrance test and admission schedule for the academic session 2026–27. The admission tests will be conducted for a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes offered through the university’s teaching departments, institutes, and affiliated colleges.

According to the official admission notice, PU will conduct multiple entrance examinations between April 19 and October 18, 2026. The tests will cover programmes in management, law, science, education, engineering, and research, among others.

Admissions will be carried out through Panjab University Common Entrance Tests (PUCET). Candidates will be required to submit their applications online only through the university’s official admissions portal at admissions.puchd.ac.in. The tentative last dates for online registration will fall between March 31 and October 10, depending on the course.

PU CET Exam Schedule 2026

BBA–MBA Integrated Programme: April 19

PU-BA, BCom LLB (Hons.) – 5-year Integrated Course: April 26

PU-CET (UG): May 10

PUTHAT: May 15

PUMEET: June 14

PULEET: June 14

PU-CET (PG): June 19, 20 and 21

PU-LLB (3 Years): June 28

BEd (Chandigarh): July 12

MBA (CDOE): July 19

LLB 3-Year Course Migration Test: July 26

PhD Entrance Test: September 9

BA, BCom LLB (Hons.) 5-Year Integrated Course Migration Test: October 18

The university has stated that detailed information, including eligibility criteria, application deadlines, and examination guidelines, will be updated periodically on the official admissions website.