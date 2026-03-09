WBSSC Group D SLST Recruitment Test Concludes, Over 8 Lakh Examinees Appear; Expected Result Date

Summary WBSSC conducted the first State Level Selection Test (SLST) for the recruitment of Group D non-teaching staff in government-aided schools across the state on Sunday, March 8. According to officials, more than eight lakh aspirants participated in the examination.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) conducted the first State Level Selection Test (SLST) for the recruitment of Group D non-teaching staff in government-aided schools across the state on Sunday, March 8. According to officials, more than eight lakh aspirants participated in the examination.

The recruitment test aims to fill 5,489 Group D vacancies in state-aided schools. The examination was held in a single shift from Noon to 1.20 PM and took place across 1,707 examination centres throughout West Bengal. Officials said that approximately 8.09 lakh candidates had registered for the test.

The written examination was conducted in an OMR-based format and carried a total of 40 marks. The question paper included sections on general knowledge, arithmetic, and reasoning, designed to evaluate the candidates’ basic aptitude and analytical abilities.

Authorities implemented strict guidelines and security arrangements at examination centres to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice. Candidates were not allowed to wear closed footwear such as shoes or boots and were permitted only slippers or sandals inside the centres. Additionally, the use of electronic devices, including mobile phones, watches, and calculators, was strictly prohibited during the examination.

Officials said the current recruitment drive was initiated after a major development in the state’s education sector. Earlier, around 26,000 teaching and non-teaching employees lost their jobs following an order of the Supreme Court, which declared the 2016 SSC recruitment process “tainted and vitiated.” As part of the latest recruitment process, nearly 2,000 Group D staff from the 2016 recruitment, who were termed “untainted” despite the invalidation of the process, were also allowed to sit for the examination.

The Group D recruitment test follows the Group C (clerk) selection examination conducted on March 1, which saw more than 7.5 lakh applicants competing for 2,989 clerical vacancies in state-aided schools. Both examinations are part of a larger recruitment initiative covering 8,477 non-teaching posts.

WBSSC chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar stated that the evaluation of answer scripts will take time given the enormous number of candidates who appeared for the tests. He indicated that the results are unlikely to be announced before July.

“The examinations were conducted smoothly. More than 15 lakh candidates participated in the Group C and Group D recruitment tests combined. Considering the large number of answer sheets that need to be assessed, the results cannot be published before July,” Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu noted that the examination also witnessed participation from candidates outside the state. In a post on social media platform X, he stated that 2,751 candidates from other states appeared for the Group D examination, with a significant number coming from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The large turnout highlights the intense competition for non-teaching government positions in West Bengal’s school system. Candidates are now awaiting the evaluation process and the eventual publication of results later this year.