WBSSC

WBSSC Group D SLST Recruitment Test Concludes, Over 8 Lakh Examinees Appear; Expected Result Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Mar 2026
10:00 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
WBSSC conducted the first State Level Selection Test (SLST) for the recruitment of Group D non-teaching staff in government-aided schools across the state on Sunday, March 8.
According to officials, more than eight lakh aspirants participated in the examination.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) conducted the first State Level Selection Test (SLST) for the recruitment of Group D non-teaching staff in government-aided schools across the state on Sunday, March 8. According to officials, more than eight lakh aspirants participated in the examination.

The recruitment test aims to fill 5,489 Group D vacancies in state-aided schools. The examination was held in a single shift from Noon to 1.20 PM and took place across 1,707 examination centres throughout West Bengal. Officials said that approximately 8.09 lakh candidates had registered for the test.

The written examination was conducted in an OMR-based format and carried a total of 40 marks. The question paper included sections on general knowledge, arithmetic, and reasoning, designed to evaluate the candidates’ basic aptitude and analytical abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities implemented strict guidelines and security arrangements at examination centres to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice. Candidates were not allowed to wear closed footwear such as shoes or boots and were permitted only slippers or sandals inside the centres. Additionally, the use of electronic devices, including mobile phones, watches, and calculators, was strictly prohibited during the examination.

Officials said the current recruitment drive was initiated after a major development in the state’s education sector. Earlier, around 26,000 teaching and non-teaching employees lost their jobs following an order of the Supreme Court, which declared the 2016 SSC recruitment process “tainted and vitiated.” As part of the latest recruitment process, nearly 2,000 Group D staff from the 2016 recruitment, who were termed “untainted” despite the invalidation of the process, were also allowed to sit for the examination.

The Group D recruitment test follows the Group C (clerk) selection examination conducted on March 1, which saw more than 7.5 lakh applicants competing for 2,989 clerical vacancies in state-aided schools. Both examinations are part of a larger recruitment initiative covering 8,477 non-teaching posts.

WBSSC chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar stated that the evaluation of answer scripts will take time given the enormous number of candidates who appeared for the tests. He indicated that the results are unlikely to be announced before July.

“The examinations were conducted smoothly. More than 15 lakh candidates participated in the Group C and Group D recruitment tests combined. Considering the large number of answer sheets that need to be assessed, the results cannot be published before July,” Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu noted that the examination also witnessed participation from candidates outside the state. In a post on social media platform X, he stated that 2,751 candidates from other states appeared for the Group D examination, with a significant number coming from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The large turnout highlights the intense competition for non-teaching government positions in West Bengal’s school system. Candidates are now awaiting the evaluation process and the eventual publication of results later this year.

Last updated on 09 Mar 2026
10:01 AM
WBSSC West Bengal School Service Commission Recruitment exam
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Exam 2026: Class 12 Papers from March 9-11 Postponed in Middle East, Review Unde. . .

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Results Declared: Check Foundation, Inter Toppers and Merit List

Bihar schools

BSEB Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Answer Key; Objection Window Open Till March 1. . .

Agniveer Vayu

IAF Reopens Agniveer Vayu 01/2027 Recruitment Registration - Check New Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Exam 2026: Class 12 Papers from March 9-11 Postponed in Middle East, Review Unde. . .

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Results Declared: Check Foundation, Inter Toppers and Merit List

Shri Shikshayatan School

Shri Shikshayatan School Celebrates Science Day 2026 with Experiments and STEM Tribut. . .

Bihar schools

BSEB Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Answer Key; Objection Window Open Till March 1. . .

Agniveer Vayu

IAF Reopens Agniveer Vayu 01/2027 Recruitment Registration - Check New Deadline

ICAI CA Exam

ICAI to Announce CA Foundation, Inter January 2026 Results Tomorrow; Know Websites to. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality