OSSTET

OSSTET results declared at bseodisha.ac.in - Know how to download scorecard

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2025
20:08 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website bseodisha.ac.in
The examination was conducted on January 17, 2025, in two shifts

The results of the Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

Along with the results the board has also released the final answer keys of the exam.

While Paper I of the exam was for candidates willing to teach subjects of science, Arts, Hindi and Classical languages (Urdu, Telugu and Sanskrit, the second paper was for candidates willing to become Physical Education teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to download the results of the OSSTET Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Board of School Examination at bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout

The examination was conducted on January 17, 2025, in two shifts. Each paper consisted of 150 questions, each worth one mark. The duration of the papers was 2 hours and 30 minutes each.

Last updated on 28 Mar 2025
20:11 PM
OSSTET
Similar stories
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

OJEE 2025 application form correction window closes today at ojee.nic.in- Details her. . .

IIT Roorkee

GATE 2025 Scorecard Expected Today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Read Details Inside

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Application Edit Window Closes Today - Submit Corrections by 11.50 PM

GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 - Registration, Key Dates, Eligibility, and Exam Details Out!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The event brought together distinguished scholars, educators, industry professionals, and students from across the globe
NSHM Knowledge Campus

NSHM Centre for Language and Communication hosts conference to increase employability

Kalyani Government Engineering College

KGEC To Host Binary Hackathon 2025- Where Technology meets Creativity

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

OJEE 2025 application form correction window closes today at ojee.nic.in- Details her. . .

Jadavpur University

F.E.T.S.U. presents Chhayanat ’25: Jadavpur University’s Grand Celebration of Cin. . .

IIT Roorkee

GATE 2025 Scorecard Expected Today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Read Details Inside

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

SKF Hosts Insightful Session on Preparing for an Agentic World with Turja Chaudhuri

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality