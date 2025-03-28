OSSTET results declared at bseodisha.ac.in - Know how to download scorecard

Summary Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website bseodisha.ac.in The examination was conducted on January 17, 2025, in two shifts

The results of the Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

Along with the results the board has also released the final answer keys of the exam.

While Paper I of the exam was for candidates willing to teach subjects of science, Arts, Hindi and Classical languages (Urdu, Telugu and Sanskrit, the second paper was for candidates willing to become Physical Education teachers.

How to download the results of the OSSTET Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Board of School Examination at bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout

The examination was conducted on January 17, 2025, in two shifts. Each paper consisted of 150 questions, each worth one mark. The duration of the papers was 2 hours and 30 minutes each.