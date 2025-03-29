OSSTET Result 2024 Announced at bseodisha.ac.in- Know Complete Details Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) can check the results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in The Board has also published the final answer key and OMR sheet along with the results

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha issued the OSSTET Result 2024 on March 28, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) can check the results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

The Board has also published the final answer key and OMR sheet along with the results. The final answer key has been released for Arts, CBZ, Hindi, Paper II, PCM, Sanskrit, Telugu and Urdu.

As per the schedule, the OSSTET was conducted on January 17, 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts and for 50,587 candidates. The first paper of OSSTET was for aspiring teachers in Science (PCM/CBZ), Arts, Hindi, and Classical languages (Urdu, Telugu, and Sanskrit) candidates and the second paper was exclusively for Physical Education teachers.

It must be noted that the passing mark of the OSSTET examination is 45 percent for general category candidates. For SC, ST, PH, and SEBC category candidates, the pass mark is 35 percent.

OSSTET Result 2024: Steps to check

Visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in Click on the OSSTET Result 2024 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference