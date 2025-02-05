Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC to conclude Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher registration today - Check details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
14:40 PM
Summary
The Preliminary Exam dates for the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher, 2024 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can check the dates on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The registration process for the exam will close on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 while the last day for submission of online applications is February 9, 2025.

The exam will tentattively be held in the month of March or April 2025.

How to register for OSSC LTR Teacher recruitment?

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the LTR Teacher registration link

Step 3: Enter all necessary details and register yourself

Step 4: Login to your account and fill up the application form

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Submit the application and take a printout

