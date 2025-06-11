CLAT 2025

Consortium of NLUs Issues Instructions For CLAT PG Counselling 2025- Registration Underway

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2025
15:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates interested can apply online through the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
A minimum of 15 preferences from the candidate is required

The Consortium of National Law Universities issued instructions for CLAT PG Counselling 2025. The registration process commenced today, June 11, 2025. Candidates interested can apply online through the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the CLAT PG Counselling 2025 instructions, eligible candidates will be invited to participate in the Admissions Counselling Process in accordance with the rank list and the admissions matrix provided by each NLU. Candidates must login to their CLAT account on the website of the Consortium of NLUs (the “Consortium”) and validate that they have been invited for counselling during each round.

A minimum of 15 preferences from the candidate is required. The registration process will conclude on June 13, 2025. The counselling registration fee for general category is Rs 30000 and Rs 20000 for ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

CLAT PG Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Click on the login link and enter the login details
  3. Once done, candidates will have to fill the application form
  4. Make the payment of application fee
  5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

CLAT PG Counselling 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 11 Jun 2025
15:33 PM
CLAT 2025 CLAT PG 2025 Counselling National Law Universities
Similar stories
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission

APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in- Interview test from June 30

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 - Second Mock Seat Allotment Result Out! Choice Filling Ends S. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Counselling - Round 2 Final Allotment Result and Seat List Out at mcc.ni. . .

TSCHE

TS LAWCET 2025 Preliminary Answer Key OUT at lawcet.tgche.ac.in- Challenge Till June . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission

APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in- Interview test from June 30

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 - Second Mock Seat Allotment Result Out! Choice Filling Ends S. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Counselling - Round 2 Final Allotment Result and Seat List Out at mcc.ni. . .

TSCHE

TS LAWCET 2025 Preliminary Answer Key OUT at lawcet.tgche.ac.in- Challenge Till June . . .

APSCHE

AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key Today at 4 pm- Know Last Date to Challenge Here

OJEE 2025

OJEE 2025 Results Declared: Check Full List of Toppers, Rank Cards & Counselling Upda. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality