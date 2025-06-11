Consortium of NLUs Issues Instructions For CLAT PG Counselling 2025- Registration Underway

Summary Candidates interested can apply online through the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in A minimum of 15 preferences from the candidate is required

The Consortium of National Law Universities issued instructions for CLAT PG Counselling 2025. The registration process commenced today, June 11, 2025. Candidates interested can apply online through the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the CLAT PG Counselling 2025 instructions, eligible candidates will be invited to participate in the Admissions Counselling Process in accordance with the rank list and the admissions matrix provided by each NLU. Candidates must login to their CLAT account on the website of the Consortium of NLUs (the “Consortium”) and validate that they have been invited for counselling during each round.

A minimum of 15 preferences from the candidate is required. The registration process will conclude on June 13, 2025. The counselling registration fee for general category is Rs 30000 and Rs 20000 for ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD categories.

CLAT PG Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the login link and enter the login details Once done, candidates will have to fill the application form Make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

