APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in- Interview test from June 30

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission released the APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination of Group-I Services recruitment can download the results from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

The official notification states, “It is hereby informed that on the basis of the Main (Written) Examination held from 03/05/2025 to 09/05/2025 in 04 District centers (13 venues) for Group-I Services (General/Limited) Recruitment vide Notification No: 12/2023 dated 08/12/2023, the candidates with the following Registered Numbers have been provisionally admitted for the ORAL TEST (Interview) as per terms and conditions of Notification No.12/2023, which will be held from 23/06/2025 to 30/06/2025 in the Office of the Commission, at New HOD’S Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010. If any candidate has any specific problem with any particular date for the Interview, he/she can inform them through mail to group1psc@gmail.com before 15/06/2025.”

A total of 182 candidates have qualified in the examination and are now eligible to appear for the interview. As per the schedule, the oral test or interview which will be conducted from June 23 to June 30, 2025. The Main (Written) examination Group-I Services recruitment was held from May 3, 2025 to May 9, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM for all seven (07) papers at 4 district centres.

APPSC Mains Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 Check the result PDF containing the registered numbers of candidates who qualified in the exam Check your number from the list of numbers Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

APPSC Mains Result 2025: Direct Link