All India Institute of Medical Sciences

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Exam Date Revised For August Session 2025- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2025
16:30 PM

File Image

Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) revised the exam dates for the Bachelor of Science (BSc) Paramedical courses for the August 2025 session. Interested candidates can check the notice by visiting the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the updated schedule, the entrance exam for the BSc Paramedical courses admission will now be held on July 13. The institute has also revised the admit card release date for the BSc Paramedical entrance exam 2025. The AIIMS BSc Paramedical exam admit card will now be issued on July 7. The institute has also directed candidates to upload their certificates for preliminary scrutiny between June 6 and June 15, ahead of the seat allocation process.

“In continuation of Notice No. 133/2025 dated 03.04.2025 regarding the advt. for admission to B.Sc./M.Sc. at AIIMS, the Competent Authority has decided to change the Examination date for B.Sc. Paramedical Courses August-2025 session,” read the official notice.

AIIMS BSc Nursing exam took place on June 1 and the results were announced on June 6. Initially, the AIIMS BSs Paramedical entrance exam 2025 was scheduled for June 28, and the admit card was expected to be released on June 20.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2025
16:59 PM
All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS paramedical staff Exam dates
