OSSC SI Excise Admit Card Released at ossc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Inside
Posted on 24 Apr 2025
14:35 PM
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) issued the admit card for the written examination of Excise Sub Inspector (SI) 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at ossc.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the commission will conduct the examination on April 27, 2025. Candidates will be required to enter their Registered Username/Mobile Number/Email ID, and Password to download the admit card.
