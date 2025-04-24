OPSC

OSSC SI Excise Admit Card Released at ossc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2025
14:35 PM

File Image

Summary
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) issued the admit card for the written examination of Excise Sub Inspector (SI) 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at ossc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the commission will conduct the examination on April 27, 2025. Candidates will be required to enter their Registered Username/Mobile Number/Email ID, and Password to download the admit card.

OSSC SI Excise Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link titled “Download the Admission letter for Written Examination of Combined recruitment Examination for different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2024 to be held on 27.04.2025 through OMR Mode”
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit
  4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen
  5. Download the admit card
  6. Keep a printout of the OSSC SI Excise admit card 2025 for further reference

OSSC SI Excise Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 24 Apr 2025
14:41 PM
OPSC Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Admit Card
