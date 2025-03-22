OSSC LTR 2025: Exam to take place tomorrow; Download admit card inside

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for the Leave Training Reserve, LTR examination can download the admit card through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 6025 Teacher posts

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission is expected to conduct the OSSC LTR Exam 2025 tomorrow, March 23, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the Leave Training Reserve, LTR examination can download the admit card through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 6025 Teacher posts. The prelims exam for TGT Arts, TGT Odia, TGT Science (PCM) and TGT Science (CBZ) will be conducted on March 23, 2025 through OMR mode in one session. The examination will consist of 100 marks and the exam duration is for 2 hours.

Candidates must note that the Prelims exam will only be conducted for such posts where the number of valid applications are more than five times the advertised vacancies. The admit card was issued on March 17, 2025.

OSSC LTR Exam 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- ossc.gov.in Click on OSSC LTR Exam 2025 admit card link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check and download the admit card Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

OSSC LTR Exam 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link