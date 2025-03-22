Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR 2025: Exam to take place tomorrow; Download admit card inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Mar 2025
15:29 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for the Leave Training Reserve, LTR examination can download the admit card through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 6025 Teacher posts

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission is expected to conduct the OSSC LTR Exam 2025 tomorrow, March 23, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the Leave Training Reserve, LTR examination can download the admit card through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 6025 Teacher posts. The prelims exam for TGT Arts, TGT Odia, TGT Science (PCM) and TGT Science (CBZ) will be conducted on March 23, 2025 through OMR mode in one session. The examination will consist of 100 marks and the exam duration is for 2 hours.

Candidates must note that the Prelims exam will only be conducted for such posts where the number of valid applications are more than five times the advertised vacancies. The admit card was issued on March 17, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

OSSC LTR Exam 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- ossc.gov.in
  2. Click on OSSC LTR Exam 2025 admit card link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check and download the admit card
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

OSSC LTR Exam 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link

Last updated on 22 Mar 2025
15:30 PM
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Admit Card
Similar stories
CUET PG

National Testing Agency issues CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1- Direc. . .

India Post

India Post GDS Results 2025: January Merit List OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Det. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - Exam Expected Dates, Detailed Vacancy and Marking Guide

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Today - Submit Fee by March 23

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET PG

National Testing Agency issues CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1- Direc. . .

India Post

India Post GDS Results 2025: January Merit List OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Det. . .

The MoU was signed in the presence of Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of SNU, alongside US Consul General Kathey Giles-Diaz and Director of the American Centre Elisabeth Lee
Sister Nivedita University

SNU launches International Pathway Programme in collaboration with Bradley University

Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy

Empowering Bonds: RAMA’s Complimentary Spoken English Classes Foster Growth and Con. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - Exam Expected Dates, Detailed Vacancy and Marking Guide

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Today - Submit Fee by March 23

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality