Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC JEO, JA Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued at ossc.gov.in- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2025
File Image

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to download the admission letter for the Junior Enforcement Officer & Junior Accountant-2023 post through the official website at ossc.gov.in
The recruitment drive is conducted for 31 seats, including 30 seats for the post of JEO (group-B) and 1 seat for the post of JA (group-C)

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission issued the 2025 mains admit card for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer (JEO) and Junior Accountant (JA). Eligible and interested candidates will be able to download the admission letter for the Junior Enforcement Officer & Junior Accountant-2023 post through the official website at ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is conducted for 31 seats, including 30 seats for the post of JEO (group-B) and 1 seat for the post of JA (group-C). As per the schedule, the mains exam is scheduled to take place on April 13, 2025 in two shifts, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. A total of 191 candidates have qualified for the mains exam.

OSSC JEO, JA Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website – ossc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the JEO/JA 2023 admit card link
  3. Enter your login details and submit
  4. Download and check your admit card
  5. Take a printout of the same for future reference

OSSC JEO, JA Mains Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are also advised to bring an original photo identity card to the centre, without which they will be debarred from entry. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Admit Card
