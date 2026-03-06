Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC CHSL 2026: Registration Opens for 124 Posts; Check Eligibility and Apply Online

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Mar 2026
13:44 PM

Summary
Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ossc.gov.in, according to the official notification
The recruitment notification for the examination was released earlier on March 2, 2026

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Friday, March 6, 2026, began the online registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Recruitment Examination 2026 (CHSL). Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ossc.gov.in, according to the official notification.

The recruitment notification for the examination was released earlier on March 2, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online until April 5, 2026.

Through this recruitment drive, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission aims to fill 124 vacancies across various departments of the Odisha government.

The posts included in the recruitment are:

  • Amin under the Water Resources Department
  • Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant
  • Junior Forensic Attendant

Reservation for different categories, including women candidates, will be provided in accordance with the rules of the Odisha government. Applicants are advised to check the official notification for the detailed category-wise vacancy distribution.

OSSC CHSL 2026: Important Dates

Candidates planning to apply should note the following schedule:

  • Notification release date: March 2, 2026
  • Online application start date: March 6, 2026
  • Last date to submit application: April 5, 2026

Candidates will also be allowed to edit or correct their application forms during the correction window mentioned in the official notification.

Applicants must have passed the 10+2 examination or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board.

Some posts have additional requirements:

  • Amin: Candidates must have basic knowledge of computers.
  • Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant: Candidates must have passed +2 Science or +2 Vocational in Fisheries.
  • Junior Forensic Attendant: Candidates must have +2 Science.

The minimum age required to apply is 21 years, while the maximum age limit is 42 years as on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules.

OSSC CHSL 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can apply for the OSSC CHSL 2026 examination by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website ossc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the OSSC CHSL 2026 registration link on the homepage.
  3. Complete the online registration process.
  4. Fill in the required personal and educational details.
  5. Upload the necessary documents.
  6. Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference.
Last updated on 06 Mar 2026
13:45 PM
