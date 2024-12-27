OSSC CGL Objection Window closes on December 27 - Know how to raise objections

Summary The provisional answer keys of the exam were released on December 24 and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise objections against the answer keys Candidates will have to login to their accounts by providing their login credentials on the official website

The objection window for Odisha Staff Selection Commission CGL Mains Answer Key will close on Friday, December 27 on the official website of OSSC. Candidates who wish to submit objections can do so at ossc.gov.in.

The examination was held on November 27, 28, December 3 and 4, 2024. Through this recruitment exam eligible candidates will be recruited in Group B and Group C positions in various departments of the Odisha Government.

How to raise objections against the OSSC CGL provisional answer key?

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Objection window application link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Select the question against which you want to raise objection

Step 5: Upload supporting documents

Step 6: Submit your application