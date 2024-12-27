OSSC CGL 2024

OSSC CGL Objection Window closes on December 27 - Know how to raise objections

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Dec 2024
20:09 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The provisional answer keys of the exam were released on December 24 and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise objections against the answer keys
Candidates will have to login to their accounts by providing their login credentials on the official website

The objection window for Odisha Staff Selection Commission CGL Mains Answer Key will close on Friday, December 27 on the official website of OSSC. Candidates who wish to submit objections can do so at ossc.gov.in.

The provisional answer keys of the exam were released on December 24 and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise objections against the answer keys.

Candidates must log in to their accounts by providing their login credentials on the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination was held on November 27, 28, December 3 and 4, 2024. Through this recruitment exam eligible candidates will be recruited in Group B and Group C positions in various departments of the Odisha Government.

How to raise objections against the OSSC CGL provisional answer key?

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Objection window application link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Select the question against which you want to raise objection

Step 5: Upload supporting documents

Step 6: Submit your application

Last updated on 27 Dec 2024
21:51 PM
OSSC CGL 2024
Similar stories
Representative Image
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19: Provisional Answer keys to be released soon by BCI on allindiabarexamination. . .

Representative Image
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Examination Date sheet released by board - Check all det. . .

Representative Image
XAT 2025

XAT 2025 Admit card released on xatonline.in - Exam to be held on January 5

SBI PO

SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Begins for 600 Positions: How to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
AILET 2025

AILET 2025 counselling: First merit list to be declared on December 27 on official we. . .

Representative Image
XAT 2025

XAT 2025 Admit card released on xatonline.in - Exam to be held on January 5

Representative Image
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Examination Date sheet released by board - Check all det. . .

Representative Image
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19: Provisional Answer keys to be released soon by BCI on allindiabarexamination. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Begins for 600 Positions: How to Apply

TS TET 2024

TS Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Exam Details I. . .