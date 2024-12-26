OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024 OUT at ossc.gov.in- Know Last Date to Challenge Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for main written examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in As per the schedule, candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it through the official website on or before December 27, 2024

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission released the OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for main written examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC official notice reads, “All candidates may note that an objection is decided on merit. How many candidates filed objections has no bearing on its outcome. So, if one candidate has filed an objection about a question and any new facts or arguments are not added; there is no need to file the same objection again.”

As per the schedule, candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it through the official website on or before December 27, 2024.

OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website- ossc.gov.in Click on OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed Check the answer key and download it Keep a printout of the same for further reference

OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024: Direct Link