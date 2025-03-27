Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT at ossc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2025
17:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official OSSC website- ossc.gov.in
As per the schedule, the OSSC CGL Mains 2025 is scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2025 and will be held in three shifts, covering Mathematics, Language (English & Odia), and General Studies

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) issued the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official OSSC website- ossc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the OSSC CGL Mains 2025 is scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2025 and will be held in three shifts, covering Mathematics, Language (English & Odia), and General Studies. Recently, the commission notified that the OSSC CGL 2025 exam timings for the language paper scheduled for March 30 have been revised to 9 am to 11 am. Earlier, the exam was going to be held from 10 am to 12 noon.

“It is for the information of all concerned that the examination timings of Language Paper (English & Odia) of Main Written Examination of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination-2024 will be from 9 AM to 11 AM on 30.03.2025 instead of 10 AM to 12 Noon as mentioned in the Notice dated 10.03.2025. Apart from the above, there is no other change in the programme of 29.03.2025 and 30.03.2025,” said OSSC in an official notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official OSSC website at ossc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link "Detailed Notice regarding the Main Written Examination & Mathematics Test of CGL Recruitment 2024 admit card”
  3. Enter your roll number or registration number as required
  4. OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen
  5. Download and print the admit card for future reference

OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 27 Mar 2025
17:02 PM
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Admit Card
Similar stories
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

ICSI CS June 2025 Session: Registration with late fee begins- Details here

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025: Internship Cut-off Date Extended for BDS Students, Registration to Reo. . .

National Testing Agency

National Testing Agency Releases AISSEE Admit Card 2025- Get Direct Link to Download . . .

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Teacher Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Today - Link and Result Upda. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

ICSI CS June 2025 Session: Registration with late fee begins- Details here

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025: Internship Cut-off Date Extended for BDS Students, Registration to Reo. . .

National Testing Agency

National Testing Agency Releases AISSEE Admit Card 2025- Get Direct Link to Download . . .

Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Inspiria AD’25 Set to Celebrate Creativity and Innovation in North Bengal!

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Teacher Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Today - Link and Result Upda. . .

Sri Sri Academy Sriathon
Sri Sri Academy

Show of fitness & finesse, a fight for better future

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality