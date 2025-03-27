OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT at ossc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official OSSC website- ossc.gov.in As per the schedule, the OSSC CGL Mains 2025 is scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2025 and will be held in three shifts, covering Mathematics, Language (English & Odia), and General Studies

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) issued the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official OSSC website- ossc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the OSSC CGL Mains 2025 is scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2025 and will be held in three shifts, covering Mathematics, Language (English & Odia), and General Studies. Recently, the commission notified that the OSSC CGL 2025 exam timings for the language paper scheduled for March 30 have been revised to 9 am to 11 am. Earlier, the exam was going to be held from 10 am to 12 noon.

“It is for the information of all concerned that the examination timings of Language Paper (English & Odia) of Main Written Examination of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination-2024 will be from 9 AM to 11 AM on 30.03.2025 instead of 10 AM to 12 Noon as mentioned in the Notice dated 10.03.2025. Apart from the above, there is no other change in the programme of 29.03.2025 and 30.03.2025,” said OSSC in an official notice.

OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official OSSC website at ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link "Detailed Notice regarding the Main Written Examination & Mathematics Test of CGL Recruitment 2024 admit card” Enter your roll number or registration number as required OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen Download and print the admit card for future reference

