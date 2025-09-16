Schools Closing

Maharashtra Rains: Beed Shuts Schools for Classes 1-7 Amid Flooding, Orange Alert

PTI
Posted on 16 Sep 2025
10:54 AM

Summary
The administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has announced closure of schools for Classes 1 to 7 on Tuesday due to heavy rains and flooding.
The administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has announced closure of schools for Classes 1 to 7 on Tuesday due to heavy rains and flooding, an official said on Monday.

As incessant rainfall lashed parts of the district, rivers are in spate, flowing above the danger mark, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has decided to close anganwadis, primary, and middle schools on Tuesday.

Teachers and staff preparing for the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din on September 17 are excluded from the order, the official added.

An orange alert was issued for Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while a yellow alert was sounded for Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Jalna for Monday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 16 Sep 2025
10:56 AM
Schools Closing Beed Maharashtra Schools heavy rain Floods
