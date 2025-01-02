OPSC Recruitment 2025: Application for 265 posts begins at opsc.gov.in- Read Details Here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for Odisha Civil Services Preliminary examination 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 265 posts in the organisation

The Odisha Public Service Commission is set to commence the registration process for Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 on January 10, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for Odisha Civil Services Preliminary examination 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 265 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration deadline is till 10 February 2025. The OCS 2024 prelims exam will be held tentatively in July 2025. The dates and complete schedule will be notified in due course

To be eligible, a candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by the Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024, i.e., he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd January, 1986 and not later than 1st January, 2003.

OPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Odisha Administrative Service: 30 posts

Odisha Finance Service: 46 posts

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service: 62 posts

Odisha Cooperative Audit Service: 5 posts

Odisha Cooperative Service: 14 posts

Odisha Revenue Service: 43 posts

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.