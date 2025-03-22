Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5248 posts at opsc.gov.in- Read eligibility details here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Mar 2025
15:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in
As per the schedule, the registration process commences on March 25 and will conclude on April 25, 2025

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) invited applications for Medical Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 5248 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commences on March 25 and will conclude on April 25, 2025. The exam is scheduled to take place on May 11, 2025 in Cuttack/Bhubaneswar. To be eligible, candidates should possess an MBBS or equivalent Degree from a Medical College or Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India.

The candidate's age limit should be between 21 and 32 as of January 1, 2025, i.e., he/she must have been born no earlier than 2 January 1993 and no later than 1 January 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

OPSC Medical Officer Registration 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the apply online link available on the home page
  3. Register yourself and click on the Medical Officer link
  4. Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents, if any
  5. Click on submit and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 22 Mar 2025
15:41 PM
Odisha Public Service Commission Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Registration Date
Similar stories
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR 2025: Exam to take place tomorrow; Download admit card inside

CUET PG

National Testing Agency issues CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1- Direc. . .

India Post

India Post GDS Results 2025: January Merit List OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Det. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - Exam Expected Dates, Detailed Vacancy and Marking Guide

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR 2025: Exam to take place tomorrow; Download admit card inside

CUET PG

National Testing Agency issues CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1- Direc. . .

India Post

India Post GDS Results 2025: January Merit List OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Det. . .

The MoU was signed in the presence of Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of SNU, alongside US Consul General Kathey Giles-Diaz and Director of the American Centre Elisabeth Lee
Sister Nivedita University

SNU launches International Pathway Programme in collaboration with Bradley University

Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy

Empowering Bonds: RAMA’s Complimentary Spoken English Classes Foster Growth and Con. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - Exam Expected Dates, Detailed Vacancy and Marking Guide

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality