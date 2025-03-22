OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5248 posts at opsc.gov.in- Read eligibility details here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in As per the schedule, the registration process commences on March 25 and will conclude on April 25, 2025

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) invited applications for Medical Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 5248 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commences on March 25 and will conclude on April 25, 2025. The exam is scheduled to take place on May 11, 2025 in Cuttack/Bhubaneswar. To be eligible, candidates should possess an MBBS or equivalent Degree from a Medical College or Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India.

The candidate's age limit should be between 21 and 32 as of January 1, 2025, i.e., he/she must have been born no earlier than 2 January 1993 and no later than 1 January 2004.

OPSC Medical Officer Registration 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in Click on the apply online link available on the home page Register yourself and click on the Medical Officer link Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents, if any Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.