OPSC OCS 2026 Application Deadline Extended; 465 Vacancies to Be Filled

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has extended the application deadline for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can now submit their application forms until March 12, 2026, through the official OPSC website.

The OCS examination is conducted to recruit candidates for Group A and Group B posts in the Odisha state administration. This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill 465 vacancies across several state government services.

The recruitment will fill posts in services such as the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), Odisha Police Service (OPS), Odisha Revenue Service (ORS), and other allied departments under the state government.

Candidates applying for the examination must be at least 21 years old, while the upper age limit is 38 years. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories according to government rules.

Applicants must also have knowledge of the Odia language. Candidates should be able to read, write, and speak Odia, and must have studied the language at the school level or passed an equivalent language test.

According to the current schedule, the OCS preliminary examination is expected to be held on June 7, 2026.

OPSC OCS 2026: Steps to Register

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission. Open the OCS 2026 recruitment notification link. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number. Fill in personal, educational, and category details. Upload the required documents and photograph. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.