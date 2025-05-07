Pahalgam terror attack

Operation Sindoor: Educational institutions in border districts of Kashmir and Jammu shut as tensions escalate

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2025
12:56 PM

File Image

Summary
The Kashmir University has postponed all its examinations scheduled for the day
Some schools around the Srinagar airport here have also been closed as a precautionary measure, the officials said

Authorities on Wednesday ordered closure of educational institutions in three border districts of Kashmir and five border districts of Jammu as a precautionary measure, hours after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, officials said.

The Kashmir University has postponed all its examinations scheduled for the day.

Fresh date for the conduct of postponed papers shall be notified separately, a University spokesman said.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, on Wednesday ordered that all educational institutions in Baramulla, and Kupwara districts as well as in Gurez of Bandipora district will remain closed on Wednesday. Five educational institutions in Jammu districts (Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch) will also remain shut.

"Considering the present situation, educational institutions, schools, colleges in Baramulla, Kupwara and Gurez will remain closed for today," Bidhuri said.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and stay calm, and follow official advisories as a precautionary measure. Some schools around the Srinagar airport here have also been closed as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

In retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

Last updated on 07 May 2025
15:06 PM
Pahalgam terror attack Operation Sindoor Kashmir Jammu
