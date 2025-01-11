ONGC

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Application ongoing for several important positions - Check details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jan 2025
14:15 PM
Good news for candidates looking for government jobs. The Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC) has issued a notification to recruit eligible candidates for several important positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at ongcindia.com

Through this recruitment process, eligible candidates will be recruited for AEE and Geophysicist positions. The total number of candidates to be recruited is 108.

Details of the vacancy

Geologist: 5 posts

Geophysicist (Surface): 3 posts

Geophysicist (Wells): 2 posts

AEE(Production) – Mechanical: 11 posts

AEE(Production) – Petroleum: 19 posts

AEE(Production) – Chemical: 23 posts

AEE(Drilling) – Mechanical: 23 posts

AEE(Drilling) – Petroleum: 6 posts

AEE (Mechanical): 6 posts

AEE (Electrical): 10 posts

Eligibility Conditions

To apply for the above-mentioned positions, candidates need to check the different eligibility criteria for different positions mentioned in the recruitment notification.

The application process for the 108 positions have already commenced and candidates can submit their applications online. The last date for submission of online application is January 24.

The exam will be conducted on February 23, 2025 in a CBT format at various centres throughout the country.

Last updated on 11 Jan 2025
14:16 PM
