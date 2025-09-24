ONGC Sports Scholarship 2025-26 Registration Begins: Eligibility, Application & Selection

Summary The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has announced the launch of its Sports Scholarship Scheme 2025-26. The official notification is available on the portal sportsscholarship.ongc.co.in.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has announced the launch of its Sports Scholarship Scheme 2025-26, aimed at nurturing India’s young sporting talent. Under this initiative, 250 athletes will receive monthly scholarships ranging between ₹15,000 and ₹ 30,000, depending on performance and category. The official notification is available on the portal sportsscholarship.ongc.co.in.

The online application process for the ONGC sports scholarship has begun and will remain open until October 21, 2025 (4 PM). The scheme covers 21 sports disciplines, including athletics, cricket, football, hockey, badminton, swimming, chess, kabaddi, squash, archery, table tennis, and volleyball, among others.

According to the official notice, the objective of the programme is to provide financial assistance to economically weaker but talented sportspersons who have the potential to excel at higher levels and inspire others to pursue sports.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must be 15–20 years old as of October 21, 2025, and their family income should not exceed ₹5 lakh annually. Applicants must also have represented their sport at the state, national, or international level. A valid income certificate issued after April 1, 2025, is mandatory.

Application Process

Applications will be accepted only through the official website, and submissions via post or other modes will not be entertained. Applicants must upload certificates of sports achievements, proof of age (such as a birth certificate), and income proof. Any false or misleading information will lead to the cancellation of the scholarship and could attract legal action.

The selection will be strictly merit-based, depending on the athletes’ sports performance. ONGC officials have urged candidates to carefully review the eligibility and instructions on the website before applying.