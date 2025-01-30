OJEE 2025: Registration window opens today at ojee.nic.in- Check notice inside

OJEE

Summary
Interested and registered candidates will be able to fill up the OJEE 2025 registration form by visiting the official website- ojee.nic.in
According to the schedule, OJEE 2025 will be conducted on May 2,3,4,5,6, 10 and 11, 2025 in online mode

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) cell declared the OJEE 2025 exam dates. The OJEE 2025 registration window will be open from today, January 30, 2025. Interested and registered candidates will be able to fill up the OJEE 2025 registration form by visiting the official website- ojee.nic.in.

According to the schedule, OJEE 2025 will be conducted on May 2,3,4,5,6, 10 and 11, 2025 in online mode. The deadline to register for the same is till 20 March. To be eligible, candidates are required to have completed Class 12 or any equivalent examination from a recognised board to apply for undergraduate courses. Also, they must hold a diploma or bachelor's degree from a relevant stream to apply for lateral entry courses.

For admission to BTech, BArchm BPlan, candidates are required to qualify JEE Mains 2025 and for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS courses, candidates are required to qualify NEET (UG) 2025. The official notice read, "Outside state candidates are not eligible for admission in government colleges, but they are eligible for admission in private colleges for all the mentioned courses except all Nursing courses as per Odisha government rule."The application fees for a single course form are Rs.1000, and for each subsequent course, Rs.500 will be added. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

OJEE Registration Date
