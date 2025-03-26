OJEE 2025 application form correction window opens today at ojee.nic.in- Details here

Summary Interested candidates who have registered for the OJEE 2025 exam can make corrections to their application form through the official website, ojee.nic.in As per the schedule, the last date for OJEE 2025 application form correction is March 28

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee will begin the OJEE 2025 application form correction process today, March 26. Interested candidates who have registered for the OJEE 2025 exam can make corrections to their application form through the official website, ojee.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date for OJEE 2025 application form correction is March 28. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, and 11 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, and the admit card will be released on April 25. The results for the same are is to be announced in the first week of June 2025.

The OJEE 2025 application fee is Rs 1,000, while candidates willing to apply for additional courses will have to pay Rs 500 for each add-on course. Candidates are advised to reach at least one hour before the exam begins along with their valid ID and admit card.

OJEE 2025: Steps to make corrections

Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in Click on the OJEE 2025 correction window link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and the application form Make the changes and click on submit Once done download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.