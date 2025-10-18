Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Invites Applications For 2,623 Apprentice Posts- Read Details Here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com As per the official notification, candidates must fall within the age group of 18 to 24 years as of November 6, 2025

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 2,623 Apprentice posts across various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. The online registration process began on October 16, 2025, and will continue until November 6, 2025.

As per the official notification, candidates must fall within the age group of 18 to 24 years as of November 6, 2025. This means applicants should have been born between November 6, 2001, and November 6, 2007. Age relaxation may apply as per government norms for reserved categories.

The selection process will be purely based on merit, determined by marks obtained in the qualifying examination relevant to the trade or discipline applied for. In cases where two or more candidates secure equal marks, preference will be given to the older applicant. The organization has clearly stated that no canvassing or external influence will be entertained, and any such attempt may lead to disqualification.

The result of the selection process is scheduled to be announced on November 26, 2025, on the official website.

This recruitment drive is a major opportunity for young candidates seeking apprenticeship training in India’s leading oil and gas company. Candidates are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria, trade-wise vacancy distribution, and application guidelines available on the official ONGC portal before applying.