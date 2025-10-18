Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Invites Applications For 2,623 Apprentice Posts- Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Oct 2025
13:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com
As per the official notification, candidates must fall within the age group of 18 to 24 years as of November 6, 2025

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 2,623 Apprentice posts across various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. The online registration process began on October 16, 2025, and will continue until November 6, 2025.

As per the official notification, candidates must fall within the age group of 18 to 24 years as of November 6, 2025. This means applicants should have been born between November 6, 2001, and November 6, 2007. Age relaxation may apply as per government norms for reserved categories.

The selection process will be purely based on merit, determined by marks obtained in the qualifying examination relevant to the trade or discipline applied for. In cases where two or more candidates secure equal marks, preference will be given to the older applicant. The organization has clearly stated that no canvassing or external influence will be entertained, and any such attempt may lead to disqualification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result of the selection process is scheduled to be announced on November 26, 2025, on the official website.

This recruitment drive is a major opportunity for young candidates seeking apprenticeship training in India’s leading oil and gas company. Candidates are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria, trade-wise vacancy distribution, and application guidelines available on the official ONGC portal before applying.

Last updated on 18 Oct 2025
13:42 PM
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) ONGC
Similar stories
Karnataka government

Supreme Court Upholds HC Order Referring Karnataka Teacher Recruitment Dispute to KSA. . .

Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU Extends December 2025 TEE Registration Deadline to October 26; Read Latest Upda. . .

NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025: DME Revises Mop-Up Round Schedule; Registration Last Date Extended

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Extends Round 3 Choice Filling Deadline Following Seat Matrix Error

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka government

Supreme Court Upholds HC Order Referring Karnataka Teacher Recruitment Dispute to KSA. . .

Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU Extends December 2025 TEE Registration Deadline to October 26; Read Latest Upda. . .

NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025: DME Revises Mop-Up Round Schedule; Registration Last Date Extended

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Extends Round 3 Choice Filling Deadline Following Seat Matrix Error

CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Registration Window Opens - Link, Eligibility and Full Application Schedule

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025: NRI Quota Rules Revised, Priority-Based Allotment Introduce. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality