CBSE Class X Second Board Exam 2026 - Admit Card Out; Board Issues Dress Code and Guidelines

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 second board examinations 2026. Schools can now download the hall tickets for registered students through the official portals.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 second board examinations 2026. Schools can now download the hall tickets for registered students through the official portals, with distribution to candidates commencing immediately. The board has also issued detailed guidelines to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations, which are scheduled to begin from May 15, 2026.

As per the official notification, schools are responsible for downloading the admit cards and handing them over to students after verifying all details. Private candidates have also been instructed to download their admit cards directly from the official website. In addition, examination centres can access centre-related materials through the designated portal.

The board has emphasised strict adherence to reporting timelines. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre after 10 AM under any circumstances. Students have been advised to plan their travel, keeping in mind possible delays due to traffic or weather conditions, and reach the venue well before the stipulated time.

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In terms of exam-day requirements, students must appear in proper school uniform and carry both their school identity card and the CBSE-issued admit card. Only permitted stationery items are allowed inside the examination hall. The board has strictly prohibited electronic devices such as mobile phones within the premises, warning that possession of such items may lead to disciplinary action.

Schools can access the admit cards by visiting the official websites and navigating through the Pariksha Sangam portal. After selecting the “Schools” section and entering the required credentials, institutions can download the admit cards under the pre-examination activities section. Once downloaded, schools must carefully verify all details before distributing them to students.

The CBSE has also cautioned students against spreading rumours or sharing exam-related content on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and X. Maintaining discipline and integrity throughout the examination process has been highlighted as essential for ensuring transparency and fairness.