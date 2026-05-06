KEAM 2026 Final Answer Key Released - Questions Deleted for Engineering, Pharmacy Exams

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has published the final answer keys for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2026 examination. Applicants who appeared for the entrance test can now access the final answer key by logging into the CEE Kerala official portal.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has published the final answer keys for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2026 examination, along with candidates’ recorded responses. Applicants who appeared for the entrance test can now access the final answer key by logging into the CEE Kerala official portal (cee.kerala.gov.in), using their credentials.

The release follows the earlier publication of provisional answer keys, during which candidates were allowed to raise objections. Based on the feedback received, expert committees reviewed multiple challenges and implemented necessary corrections in the final answer keys for both engineering and pharmacy examinations.

Revisions and Deleted Questions in Final Key

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According to the official update, several questions across multiple exam dates have either been revised or removed. In the engineering examination, numerous questions from April 17 to April 22 have been deleted, while certain answers have been modified. For instance, on April 19, the answer to Question 51 has been revised from option A to E, while multiple questions across dates such as April 20, 21, and 22 have been dropped entirely. Additionally, some answers on April 22 have been updated, including changes in responses for questions 130, 131, and 132.

In the pharmacy examination, revisions were also noted. On April 18, the answer to Question 35 was changed from option D to E, while some questions, including Question 68, were removed. Similar updates were made for the April 19 exam, where certain answers were revised and others deleted.

The KEAM 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between April 17 and April 21 for admissions to BTech and pharmacy programmes. With the final answer key now released, the result is expected to be declared by May 10, 2026.

As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding results and subsequent admission procedures.

Find the direct answer key link here.