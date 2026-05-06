GSEB SSC Result 2026 Out, Pass Percent Rises: Gujarat Board Announces Grade-Wise List for Class 10

Summary The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the Class 10 (SSC) examination results. Students who appeared for the board exams can now access and download their marksheets from the GSEB official website.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the Class 10 (SSC) examination results for 2026 today, May 6. Students who appeared for the board exams can now access and download their marksheets from the GSEB official website (gseb.org) by entering their six-digit seat number.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 83.86 per cent, slightly higher than last year’s 83.08 per cent. A total of 7,56,392 regular students appeared for the examination, out of which 6,34,327 candidates successfully cleared the exam.

Medium-Wise and District Performance

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Among the six examination mediums—English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, and Oriya—English medium students recorded the highest pass percentage at 92.5 per cent, while Hindi medium recorded the lowest at 77.2 per cent.

District-wise, Narmada emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 90.85 per cent, whereas Panchmahal recorded the lowest performance at 76.42 per cent.

Grade-Wise Distribution of Students

The board has also released detailed grade-wise data. A total of 35,508 students secured the top A1 grade, followed by 90,863 students in A2. The B1 category included 1,22,184 students, while B2 had the highest number at 1,48,215. Additionally, 1,46,647 students were placed in C1 and 83,621 in C2. A smaller number of 7,278 students secured grade D, while only 11 students were placed in the lowest grade category, E1.

Students scoring between 21 and 32 marks in one or two subjects are assigned grade E1 and are eligible to appear for the supplementary Purak Pariksha examination, typically conducted in June. Those with E2 grade, indicating marks below 21, will need to reappear for the full examination in the following year.

How to Check GSEB SSC Result 2026

Students can check their results by visiting the official website and entering their seat number under the SSC result section. The marksheet will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded or printed for reference. Alternatively, results can also be accessed via WhatsApp by sending the seat number to the designated number provided by the board.

Other official platforms to check results include website.gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

Unlike several other boards, GSEB does not release individual topper names or a merit list for Class 10 results. Instead, the board follows a policy of publishing overall performance metrics, including pass percentages, district-wise analysis, and grade distribution.