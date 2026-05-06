JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Result Announced! State-Wise BArch, BPlanning Toppers List Released

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 2. Candidates who appeared for the BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlanning (Paper 2B) exams can now check their scores on the official JEE Main portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 2. Candidates who appeared for the BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlanning (Paper 2B) exams can now check their scores on the official JEE Main portal (jeemain.nta.nic.in) by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Toppers List

As per the official topper list, Meera Krishna R S and Suryathejus S, both from Kerala, have secured a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 2A (BArch). In Paper 2B (BPlanning), Gowri Sankar V from Kerala and Sarthak Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh have achieved 100 percentile, highlighting strong performances across states.

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Read the full list here.

The agency has also released detailed participation statistics for Session 2 Paper 2. In the BArch category, 51,729 candidates registered, out of which 38,914 appeared for the examination. Meanwhile, for B.Planning, 22,051 candidates registered and 15,654 took the test.

Overall, a total of 1,00,913 candidates registered for the Paper 2 examination, including 51,601 male and 49,312 female candidates, indicating a nearly balanced gender ratio. Among these, 71,423 candidates appeared for the exam, with 35,531 males and 35,892 females participating.

The category-wise data shows that the highest number of registrations came from the OBC-NCL category, with 37,314 candidates, followed by 35,662 from the General category. Other categories included 9,270 candidates from GEN-EWS, 12,644 from SC, and 6,023 from ST categories. Additionally, 347 candidates registered under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category.

Among those who appeared, 27,351 candidates belonged to OBC-NCL, followed by 24,401 from the General category, 7,324 from GEN-EWS, 8,259 from SC, and 4,088 from ST categories. A total of 232 PwBD candidates also took the examination.

The data reflects consistent participation across categories, with a balanced representation of candidates in terms of gender and social groups.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website, JEE Main official portal, to access their results and download their scorecards for further admission processes.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.