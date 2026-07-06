Kerala Polytechnic Round 2 Allotment Result 2026 Declared; Check Important Dates Here

Summary Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status by logging into the official admission portal, polyadmission.org, using their registration number and password Candidates allotted seats in the second round must complete the admission formalities and report to their allotted polytechnic colleges on or before July 10, 2026

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Kerala, has declared the second round seat allotment result for Kerala Polytechnic Admissions 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status by logging into the official admission portal, polyadmission.org, using their registration number and password.

Candidates allotted seats in the second round must complete the admission formalities and report to their allotted polytechnic colleges on or before July 10, 2026. The department has cautioned that failure to report within the stipulated deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

The second allotment has been prepared based on candidates' ranks in the final merit list, reservation policy, seat availability and the preferences submitted during the counselling process.

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The first seat allotment was announced on June 29, following the publication of the final rank list.

Kerala Polytechnic Second Allotment 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their allotment memo:

Visit the official admission portal, polyadmission.org.

Click on the "Regular Diploma Admission 2026-27" link on the homepage.

Open the "Second Allotment Result" link.

Log in using the application number and password or date of birth.

View the allotment result and download the allotment memo.

Take a printout for future reference.

Kerala Polytechnic Admission: Important Dates

Final rank list and first allotment: June 29, 2026

Second seat allotment: July 6, 2026

Last date to report after second allotment: July 10, 2026

District-wise counselling: July 14–18, 2026

Commencement of first semester classes: July 20, 2026

Candidates who have secured seats in the second allotment should complete all admission formalities within the prescribed timeline to confirm their admission. Those awaiting allotment in subsequent stages should keep checking the official admission portal for further updates on the counselling process.