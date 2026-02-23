Odisha Schools

Odisha Education Department Issues Heatwave Advisory for Schools Amid Rising Temperatures

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Feb 2026
12:10 PM

File Image

Summary
The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha, has issued a comprehensive advisory outlining precautionary measures for all schools across the state in view of the anticipated heatwave conditions this summer.
The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha, has issued a comprehensive advisory outlining precautionary measures for all schools across the state in view of the anticipated heatwave conditions this summer. The directive applies to government, aided, and private institutions and aims to safeguard students and staff from extreme weather conditions.

According to the official order, schools have been instructed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water on campus. Authorities have also directed institutions to repair non-functional tube wells immediately and maintain adequate stock of ORS (oral rehydration solution) packets for students and staff members to prevent dehydration-related health issues.

The advisory emphasises limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours to minimise students’ exposure to high temperatures. Schools have been asked to adjust schedules wherever necessary to avoid prolonged outdoor assemblies or sports sessions under direct sunlight.

Parents have also been advised to ensure that children carry sufficient drinking water to school daily. In addition to preventive steps, schools are required to dedicate time during classroom sessions to educate students about heatwave safety measures, including hydration, recognising symptoms of heat-related illnesses, and seeking timely medical attention.

The guidelines have been circulated to all District Education Officers and school heads across Odisha. The department referred to an advisory issued by the Special Relief Commissioner, urging swift and coordinated implementation of the safety measures throughout the state.

The advisory follows weather observations by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which indicated unusually high temperatures in several parts of Odisha. Cities such as Paralakhemundi recorded maximum temperatures exceeding 32 degrees Celsius in January. Moreover, several locations have already experienced above-normal daytime temperatures in February, suggesting the possibility of an early and intense summer.

Odisha has witnessed increasingly severe heat conditions in recent years. In 2025, the summer temperatures were so extreme that schools were compelled to modify class timings and commence summer vacations earlier than scheduled to protect students’ health.

With the fresh advisory in place, the state government aims to proactively address heat-related risks and ensure that educational activities continue safely despite rising temperatures. Schools have been urged to strictly follow the instructions and remain vigilant to prevent heat-related illnesses among children during the upcoming summer months.

Last updated on 23 Feb 2026
12:12 PM
Odisha Schools Odisha government Heatwave
