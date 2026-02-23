GATE 2026 Answer Key and Response Sheet Out - Objection Submission Steps and Result Update

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has published the tentative answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Along with the provisional answer key, the institute has also made available the response sheets and master question papers.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has published the tentative answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 on the official examination website. Along with the provisional answer key, the institute has also made available the response sheets and master question papers for candidates who appeared in the national-level entrance examination.

Candidates can now access the GATE 2026 provisional answer key through the official portal, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, by logging into the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal using their valid enrolment ID and password. After logging in, they should select the ‘view response’ option and then click on ‘GATE master question paper and answer key’ to access and download the relevant documents. The release of the answer key allows candidates to evaluate their performance and estimate probable scores ahead of the declaration of results.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key have the opportunity to raise objections through the official website. To submit a challenge, applicants must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹500 per question. The objections submitted will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If the challenges are found to be valid, necessary revisions will be made to the answer key before it is finalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Guwahati conducted the GATE 2026 computer-based test (CBT) on February 7, 8, 14 and 15. The examination was held for 30 different subjects and included various question formats such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The final results of GATE 2026 will be prepared based on the revised answer key. As per the official schedule, the results are set to be announced on March 19.

Find the direct GOAPS portal link here.