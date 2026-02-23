AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Open Round Seat Allotment Result Out - Reporting Begins

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the INI CET January 2026 session result for the open round of seat allotment. Candidates who participated in the open round counselling can now download the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2026 allotment result from the official website.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the INI CET January 2026 session result for the open round of seat allotment. Candidates who participated in the open round counselling can now download the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2026 allotment result from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The open round allotment list includes candidates who were eligible for seat allocation under this phase. According to the official notification, seat allocation has been carried out strictly based on the original merit list, applicable category, choices filled by candidates, and availability of seats.

Candidates allotted seats through the open round must complete all formalities, including confirmation of allotment, submission of required documents, and reporting to their respective institutes by February 28, 2026, up to 11 AM.

AIIMS has issued a strict warning stating that failure to submit the required certificates will result in cancellation of candidature, and the allotted seat (institute and subject/specialty) will be vacated. Furthermore, candidates who fail to report and join within the stipulated time will forfeit the ₹3 lakh security deposit. Additional penalties and forfeiture conditions, as mentioned in the official information brochure for the open round, will also apply.

As per the official statement, the allocation of seats for the open round was conducted according to the original merit list and the applicable reservation category. The order of institute and specialty allotment was determined by merit rank, preferences submitted during counselling, and seat availability across participating institutes.

The INI CET January 2026 session was conducted for admission to MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS programmes at leading Institutes of National Importance. These include AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS institutions, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).

Candidates who have secured seats must upload and present the necessary documents to confirm their admission. The required documents include the offer letter, seat allocation slip, final registration slip, and the admit card issued by AIIMS. Additionally, candidates must submit mark sheets of MBBS or BDS, the corresponding degree certificate, internship completion certificate, and a permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Applicants are also required to provide proof of date of birth through a high school, higher secondary certificate, or birth certificate. Those claiming reservation benefits must produce original caste certificates, wherever applicable.

Candidates are advised to complete all admission formalities within the specified deadline to avoid cancellation and financial penalties.