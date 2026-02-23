AIIMS INI CET 2026

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Open Round Seat Allotment Result Out - Reporting Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Feb 2026
11:39 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the INI CET January 2026 session result for the open round of seat allotment.
Candidates who participated in the open round counselling can now download the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2026 allotment result from the official website.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the INI CET January 2026 session result for the open round of seat allotment. Candidates who participated in the open round counselling can now download the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2026 allotment result from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The open round allotment list includes candidates who were eligible for seat allocation under this phase. According to the official notification, seat allocation has been carried out strictly based on the original merit list, applicable category, choices filled by candidates, and availability of seats.

Candidates allotted seats through the open round must complete all formalities, including confirmation of allotment, submission of required documents, and reporting to their respective institutes by February 28, 2026, up to 11 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIIMS has issued a strict warning stating that failure to submit the required certificates will result in cancellation of candidature, and the allotted seat (institute and subject/specialty) will be vacated. Furthermore, candidates who fail to report and join within the stipulated time will forfeit the ₹3 lakh security deposit. Additional penalties and forfeiture conditions, as mentioned in the official information brochure for the open round, will also apply.

As per the official statement, the allocation of seats for the open round was conducted according to the original merit list and the applicable reservation category. The order of institute and specialty allotment was determined by merit rank, preferences submitted during counselling, and seat availability across participating institutes.

The INI CET January 2026 session was conducted for admission to MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS programmes at leading Institutes of National Importance. These include AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS institutions, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).

Candidates who have secured seats must upload and present the necessary documents to confirm their admission. The required documents include the offer letter, seat allocation slip, final registration slip, and the admit card issued by AIIMS. Additionally, candidates must submit mark sheets of MBBS or BDS, the corresponding degree certificate, internship completion certificate, and a permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Applicants are also required to provide proof of date of birth through a high school, higher secondary certificate, or birth certificate. Those claiming reservation benefits must produce original caste certificates, wherever applicable.

Candidates are advised to complete all admission formalities within the specified deadline to avoid cancellation and financial penalties.

Last updated on 23 Feb 2026
11:40 AM
AIIMS INI CET 2026 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Institute of National Importance (INI) seat allotment
Similar stories
AIBE XXI

BCI Issues AIBE 21 Exam Guidelines; Strict Entry Rules Announced - Check Prohibited I. . .

KCET 2026

KCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again, KEA Confirms Revised Dates

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Session 2: What Fields Can be Edited? NTA Notifies Regarding New & Ses. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Answer Key and Response Sheet Out - Objection Submission Steps and Result U. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE XXI

BCI Issues AIBE 21 Exam Guidelines; Strict Entry Rules Announced - Check Prohibited I. . .

KCET 2026

KCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again, KEA Confirms Revised Dates

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Session 2: What Fields Can be Edited? NTA Notifies Regarding New & Ses. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Answer Key and Response Sheet Out - Objection Submission Steps and Result U. . .

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC 3rd Preparatory Exam 2026 Timing Revised! Check Updated Schedule

Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 Application Dates Revised; Check New Schedule Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality