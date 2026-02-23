BCI Issues AIBE 21 Exam Guidelines; Strict Entry Rules Announced - Check Prohibited Items List

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released detailed guidelines for candidates appearing in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI. The council has prohibited electronic devices and unauthorised materials inside the examination hall.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released detailed guidelines for candidates appearing in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI, outlining strict entry regulations and examination-day protocols. The council has clarified that entry to examination centres will be tightly regulated, and candidates must carry their AIBE 21 admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof. Without these mandatory documents, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam venue.

According to the official instructions, candidates are required to report to their designated examination centres by 11.30 AM. The BCI has categorically stated that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 1.15 PM under any circumstances.

Prohibited Items and Exam-Day Instructions

ADVERTISEMENT

The council has prohibited electronic devices and unauthorised materials inside the examination hall. Items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, bags, books, notes, and loose papers are strictly banned. However, candidates are allowed to carry blank sheets of paper, provided they do not contain any written notes or comments.

As per the AIBE XXI guidelines, candidates must use only blue or black ballpoint pens to mark their answers on the OMR sheet. The use of pencils is strictly forbidden and may result in disqualification. Candidates are also instructed to carefully fill in essential details such as roll number and question paper booklet code on the OMR sheet to avoid errors.

Provisions for Differently-Abled Candidates

The guidelines also include special provisions for candidates with disabilities. Those with more than 40 per cent disability will be granted an additional 20 minutes per hour of examination time. Candidates who are unable to write due to specific disabilities may avail the assistance of a scribe, subject to submission of the necessary medical certificates and supporting documents. The BCI has clarified that it will not arrange scribes for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, and applicants must make their own arrangements.

The council further stated that candidature for AIBE 21 will remain provisional. If any candidate is later found to be ineligible or involved in malpractice, their candidature will be cancelled, and they may be barred from appearing in future AIBE examinations.

Candidates can submit the AIBE XXI application form online through the official websites, barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com, until April 30. The last date for payment of the examination fee is May 1.

As per the schedule, the application correction window will remain open until May 3, allowing candidates to rectify errors in their submitted forms. The AIBE 21 hall tickets are scheduled to be issued on May 22, and the exam will be conducted on June 7, 2026.

Only candidates who have completed either a three-year or five-year LLB programme from universities or colleges recognised by the BCI are eligible to apply for AIBE 21.