AIBE XXI

BCI Issues AIBE 21 Exam Guidelines; Strict Entry Rules Announced - Check Prohibited Items List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Feb 2026
10:59 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released detailed guidelines for candidates appearing in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI.
The council has prohibited electronic devices and unauthorised materials inside the examination hall.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released detailed guidelines for candidates appearing in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI, outlining strict entry regulations and examination-day protocols. The council has clarified that entry to examination centres will be tightly regulated, and candidates must carry their AIBE 21 admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof. Without these mandatory documents, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam venue.

According to the official instructions, candidates are required to report to their designated examination centres by 11.30 AM. The BCI has categorically stated that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 1.15 PM under any circumstances.

Prohibited Items and Exam-Day Instructions

ADVERTISEMENT

The council has prohibited electronic devices and unauthorised materials inside the examination hall. Items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, bags, books, notes, and loose papers are strictly banned. However, candidates are allowed to carry blank sheets of paper, provided they do not contain any written notes or comments.

As per the AIBE XXI guidelines, candidates must use only blue or black ballpoint pens to mark their answers on the OMR sheet. The use of pencils is strictly forbidden and may result in disqualification. Candidates are also instructed to carefully fill in essential details such as roll number and question paper booklet code on the OMR sheet to avoid errors.

Provisions for Differently-Abled Candidates

The guidelines also include special provisions for candidates with disabilities. Those with more than 40 per cent disability will be granted an additional 20 minutes per hour of examination time. Candidates who are unable to write due to specific disabilities may avail the assistance of a scribe, subject to submission of the necessary medical certificates and supporting documents. The BCI has clarified that it will not arrange scribes for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, and applicants must make their own arrangements.

The council further stated that candidature for AIBE 21 will remain provisional. If any candidate is later found to be ineligible or involved in malpractice, their candidature will be cancelled, and they may be barred from appearing in future AIBE examinations.

Candidates can submit the AIBE XXI application form online through the official websites, barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com, until April 30. The last date for payment of the examination fee is May 1.

As per the schedule, the application correction window will remain open until May 3, allowing candidates to rectify errors in their submitted forms. The AIBE 21 hall tickets are scheduled to be issued on May 22, and the exam will be conducted on June 7, 2026.

Only candidates who have completed either a three-year or five-year LLB programme from universities or colleges recognised by the BCI are eligible to apply for AIBE 21.

Last updated on 23 Feb 2026
12:13 PM
AIBE XXI All India Bar Examination Bar Council of India (BCI) AIBE
Similar stories
Odisha Schools

Odisha Education Department Issues Heatwave Advisory for Schools Amid Rising Temperat. . .

AIIMS INI CET 2026

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Open Round Seat Allotment Result Out - Reporting Begins

KCET 2026

KCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again, KEA Confirms Revised Dates

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Session 2: What Fields Can be Edited? NTA Notifies Regarding New & Ses. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Odisha Schools

Odisha Education Department Issues Heatwave Advisory for Schools Amid Rising Temperat. . .

AIIMS INI CET 2026

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Open Round Seat Allotment Result Out - Reporting Begins

KCET 2026

KCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again, KEA Confirms Revised Dates

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Session 2: What Fields Can be Edited? NTA Notifies Regarding New & Ses. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Answer Key and Response Sheet Out - Objection Submission Steps and Result U. . .

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC 3rd Preparatory Exam 2026 Timing Revised! Check Updated Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality