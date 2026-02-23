JEE Mains 2026 Session 2: What Fields Can be Edited? NTA Notifies Regarding New & Session 1 Applicants

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released detailed guidelines regarding the correction of particulars in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2 application forms. The correction facility will be available to two categories of applicants — those who had registered for Session 1 between October 31 and November 27, 2025 and have also applied for Session 2, as well as fresh candidates who submitted applications.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released detailed guidelines regarding the correction of particulars in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2 application forms. Candidates who have submitted their forms will be able to make permitted changes during a limited correction window on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 correction window will open on February 27 and remain accessible until February 28, 2026, up to 11.50 PM. The last date to submit the Session 2 application form is February 25. The correction facility will be available to two categories of applicants — those who had registered for Session 1 between October 31 and November 27, 2025 and have also applied for Session 2, as well as fresh candidates who submitted applications only for Session 2 between February 1 and February 25.

The NTA has clearly stated that no corrections will be accepted after 11:50 pm on February 28 under any circumstances. Candidates making changes that result in an increase in application fee will be required to pay the additional amount through credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.

Fields That Cannot Be Edited

The examination authority has restricted edits in certain crucial details. Candidates will not be permitted to modify their mobile number, email address, permanent and present address, emergency contact details, or live/uploaded photograph.

Editable Fields for Existing Candidates

Applicants who registered during the Session 1 application period (October 31 to November 27, 2025) and have also applied for Session 2 will be allowed to edit specific fields. These include the course or paper, medium of the question paper, state code of eligibility, examination cities (as per available options), educational qualification details for Class 10 and Class 12, gender, category, and fee payment details where applicable.

Additionally, identity details can be modified only for those candidates who registered using an identity proof other than Aadhaar.

Editable Fields for New Session 2 Candidates

Candidates who applied exclusively for Session 2 between February 1 and February 25 will have broader editing options. They will be allowed to change any one of the following: candidate’s name, father’s name, or mother’s name.

They can also update or modify educational qualification details (Class 10 and 12), state code of eligibility, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category/PwD status (if not verified through the UDID portal), signature, and selected paper.

Based on their permanent and present addresses, candidates may also revise their choice of examination city and medium of the exam. Furthermore, those who registered with an identity proof other than Aadhaar will be permitted to update their Aadhaar details.

With the correction window opening on February 27, candidates are advised to carefully review their submitted details and make necessary modifications within the stipulated timeframe to avoid discrepancies in the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination process.