KCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again, KEA Confirms Revised Dates

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has once again extended the last date for submitting applications for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. Candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programmes can now complete their registration process by February 27, 2026.

The KCET 2026 application form is available online at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to KEA, approximately 3,15,713 candidates have already registered for the state-level entrance examination.

Earlier, the application deadline had been extended to February 22, while the last date for fee payment was February 24. However, following multiple requests from students who were unable to complete the registration process within the stipulated time, KEA has granted a final extension.

As per the latest notification, candidates can now submit the KCET 2026 application form until 11.59 PM on February 27, 2026. The last date for payment of the application fee has been extended to March 3, 2026, up to 5.30 PM.

In its official statement, KEA clarified that the extension has been provided to accommodate students who were still seeking additional time to apply. The authority also emphasised that this will be the final extension, and no further changes to the deadline will be considered under any circumstances.

KEA has urged students who have not yet completed their applications to do so well before the final deadline instead of waiting until the last day. Applicants must ensure that both registration and fee payment are completed within the revised timeline to avoid disqualification.

KCET is a crucial entrance examination for admission to undergraduate professional courses in Karnataka, including engineering, architecture, and pharmacy. With over three lakh candidates already registered, aspirants are advised to carefully verify their application details and complete the process at the earliest.

Candidates should regularly check the official website for any further updates or instructions related to KCET 2026.