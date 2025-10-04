Odisha Public Service Commission Issues OPSC OCS Prelims Hall Ticket 2025- Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the Commission’s official website at opsc.gov.in The OCS Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025, across six examination zones in the state—Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jeypore, and Sambalpur

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the Commission’s official website at opsc.gov.in.

The OCS Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025, across six examination zones in the state—Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jeypore, and Sambalpur.

OPSC OCS Prelims 2025: Exam Schedule

First Shift: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Second Shift: 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM

PwD Candidates: Will receive 40 minutes of extra time in each shift
Shift 1: 10:00 AM – 12:40 PM
Shift 2: 1:30 PM – 4:10 PM

Shift 1: 10:00 AM – 12:40 PM

Shift 2: 1:30 PM – 4:10 PM

The Preliminary examination will consist of two compulsory papers, both of the objective type (multiple choice questions). Each paper will carry a maximum of 200 marks.

OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: opsc.gov.in Click on the ‘OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage Enter your login credentials (as required) Click Submit View and download the admit card Print a hard copy for exam day and future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, exam center, date, and time. It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center.

For more details and updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website of OPSC.