OPSC Prelims 2024 Date Announced - Check Schedule and Exam Pattern

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially announced that the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 will be conducted on October 12, 2025. The notification, now available on the OPSC website (opsc.gov.in), provides registered candidates with the confirmed timeline for the prestigious state-level recruitment test.

According to the notice, the Preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory objective-type papers of 200 marks each, and candidates must appear for both papers to remain eligible. Failure to attend even one paper will result in automatic disqualification, highlighting the rigorous nature of the exam.

The test will follow a multiple-choice question format with four options, alongside a strict negative marking system. For most questions, one-third (0.33) of the marks will be deducted for incorrect answers. In addition, certain questions will carry inbuilt negative marking, where deductions vary based on the degree of inaccuracy in the chosen response.

The commission has also informed that the detailed programme and schedule will be released shortly on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the portal for further updates, instructions, and deadlines to avoid missing any crucial details.