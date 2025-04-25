Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee Releases OJEE Admit Card 2025- Details Inside
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
16:59 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee issued the admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 exam today, April 25. Candidates who have filled out the application form can download the OJEE admit card by visiting the official website- ojee.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the written examination will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025. The exam will be conducted for admission to various courses, including B.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, MCA, MBA, MTech, MArch, MPharm, and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm in Odisha's government and private universities and colleges.
OJEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download