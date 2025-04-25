Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee Releases OJEE Admit Card 2025- Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
16:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have filled out the application form can download the OJEE admit card by visiting the official website- ojee.nic.in
According to the schedule, the written examination will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee issued the admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 exam today, April 25. Candidates who have filled out the application form can download the OJEE admit card by visiting the official website- ojee.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the written examination will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025. The exam will be conducted for admission to various courses, including B.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, MCA, MBA, MTech, MArch, MPharm, and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm in Odisha's government and private universities and colleges.

OJEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in
  2. Click on OJEE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference
Last updated on 25 Apr 2025
17:06 PM
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee OJEE Admit Card OJEE 2025
Similar stories
NTA

NTA Announces NIFT Stage 1 Results 2025 at nift2025.ntaonline.in- Read Details Inside

TNPSC

TNPSC Group IV Combined Services 2025 Registration Begins at tnpsc.gov.in- Check Deta. . .

UPSC 2025

From Breaking News to Cracking UPSC - Read AIR 51 Ruchika Jha’s Path to Success!

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Announces UP Board 12th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Overall pass percentage st. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

NTA Announces NIFT Stage 1 Results 2025 at nift2025.ntaonline.in- Read Details Inside

BITS Pilani

BITS Pilani’s Conquest ‘25 Begins Its Hunt for India’s Next Big Startup Success. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group IV Combined Services 2025 Registration Begins at tnpsc.gov.in- Check Deta. . .

UPSC 2025

From Breaking News to Cracking UPSC - Read AIR 51 Ruchika Jha’s Path to Success!

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Announces UP Board 12th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Overall pass percentage st. . .

GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today - Check All Phases Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality