OJEE 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Admit Card on April 25: Check Full Subject-Wise Schedule

Summary The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Cell has officially announced the examination schedule and shift timings for the OJEE 2026. The OJEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 4 onwards.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Cell has officially announced the examination schedule and shift timings for the OJEE 2026.

The OJEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to May 10, 2026, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held across multiple shifts, depending on the course opted for by the candidates. Details regarding individual shift timings have already been shared with applicants through their registered email IDs and are also accessible via the candidate portal.

Exam Schedule

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May 4 - Basic BSc Nursing (9 AM to 11 AM, 1 PM to 3 PM, 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM)

May 5 - Basic BSc Nursing (9 AM to 11 AM, 1 PM to 3 PM), BPharm (4.30 PM to 6.30 PM)

May 6 - BPharm (9 AM to 11 AM, 1 PM to 3 PM, 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM)

May 7 - Integrated MBA - 1hr/MSc Nursing (9 AM to 11 AM), MBA (1 PM to 3 PM, 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM)

May 8 - LE TECH (Diploma) (9 AM to 11 AM, 1 PM to 3 PM, 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM)

May 9 - LE TECH (Diploma) (9 AM to 11 AM), MCA/MSc (Comp Sc) (1 PM to 3 PM), MCA/Post Basic BSc Nursing (4.30 PM to 6.30 PM)

May 10 - MPharm 1hr/MArch/ MPlan & MTech (11 Programmes)/ LE Tech BSc 1 hr (9 AM to 11 AM), Post Basic Diploma Nursing/ BCAT 1 hr/ LE Pharm 1hr (1 PM to 3 PM)

Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from April 25 onwards from the official website, ojee.nic.in. To access the admit card, candidates must log in to the official portal using their application number and date of birth. The date of birth should be entered in the prescribed DDMMYYYY format. After logging in, candidates can download their hall tickets and are advised to take a printout for use on the examination day.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre, and candidates are expected to verify all details mentioned on it carefully. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities at the earliest.

With the exam dates approaching, aspirants are encouraged to stay updated through the official website and ensure the timely download of their admit cards to avoid last-minute issues.