Manipal Institute of Technology

MET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; BTech CSE at MIT Manipal Closes at Rank 3,441

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2026
14:07 PM

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Summary
Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and integrated programmes across MAHE campuses can now check their allotment status through the official counselling portal
Admissions are being conducted for courses such as BTech, MTech, BBA and MBA offered at different MAHE institutions

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has announced the Phase 1 seat allotment results for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2026 counselling process. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and integrated programmes across MAHE campuses can now check their allotment status through the official counselling portal.

The Round 1 seat allotment result has been published in PDF format and includes campus-wise closing ranks for various programmes. Admissions are being conducted for courses such as BTech, MTech, BBA and MBA offered at different MAHE institutions.

According to the counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round are required to pay the first instalment of the course fee, amounting to Rs 2.90 lakh, between June 8 and June 15, 2026. The second instalment must be paid by June 20, 2026, in accordance with the fee structure outlined in the BTech counselling brochure.

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MAHE has cautioned candidates that failure to pay the prescribed fee within the stipulated deadline will lead to cancellation of the allotted seat. In such cases, the Rs 10,000 waitlist deposit will also be forfeited.

Round 1 Cut Offs

The first-round cutoff list indicates strong competition for engineering programmes, particularly at MIT Manipal.

BTech Mathematics and Computing recorded the lowest closing rank among the listed programmes, closing at 2,821, while BTech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at MIT Manipal closed at 3,441, making it one of the most sought-after courses during the first round of counselling.

At MIT Bengaluru, BTech CSE closed at 10,206, while Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) closed at 10,410. The closing rank for Mathematics and Computing stood at 10,397.

Round 2 Counselling

Candidates who are dissatisfied with their allotted seat will have an opportunity to participate in the next phase of counselling and seek an upgrade. The registration and choice-filling window for MET 2026 Round 2 counselling will remain open from June 17 to June 18.

Both newly eligible candidates and those who participated in the first round will be allowed to take part in the second round of the counselling process.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official counselling portal for updates regarding fee payment, document verification and subsequent rounds of seat allotment.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2026
14:41 PM
Manipal Institute of Technology Manipal Entrance Test Counselling
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