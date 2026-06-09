NTA

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released at cuet.nta.nic.in; Objection Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2026
16:18 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the documents through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password
CUET UG 2026 was conducted in computer-based mode between May 11 and May 31, and again on June 6 and 7, across multiple examination centres in India and abroad

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the documents through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

The release of the provisional answer key enables candidates to review their recorded responses and estimate their scores ahead of the declaration of results.

CUET UG 2026 was conducted in computer-based mode between May 11 and May 31, and again on June 6 and 7, across multiple examination centres in India and abroad. According to NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for the undergraduate entrance examination this year.

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Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key have been given an opportunity to challenge the answers within the stipulated period.

In an official notification, NTA stated, “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Provisional Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.”

The objections submitted by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final answer key will form the basis for the preparation and declaration of CUET UG 2026 results.

CUET UG Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional answer key and response sheet:

  1. Visit the official CUET website.
  2. Click on the link for the CUET UG 2026 answer key and response sheet.
  3. Log in using the application number and password.
  4. View the provisional answer key and recorded responses.
  5. Download and save the documents for future reference.

NTA has advised candidates to carefully review the answer key and submit objections, if any, within the prescribed deadline, as challenges submitted after the closing date will not be entertained. The agency is expected to announce the CUET UG 2026 results after examining all objections and publishing the final answer key.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2026
16:19 PM
NTA National Testing Agency (NTA) CUET CUET UG 2026 Answer Key
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