NEET SS 2025

MCC Issues Notice on NEET SS Counselling 2025 Hold; Updates Candidates on Timeline

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2026
14:53 PM

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Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the second round of NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2025 will continue to remain on hold due to ongoing legal proceedings.
The decision, communicated through an official notice dated June 6, has created uncertainty for candidates awaiting the next phase of the counselling process for Super Speciality medical courses across the country.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the second round of NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2025 will continue to remain on hold due to ongoing legal proceedings in the case Tamilvani & Others vs State of Tamil Nadu & Others. The decision, communicated through an official notice dated June 6, has created uncertainty for candidates awaiting the next phase of the counselling process for Super Speciality medical courses across the country.

According to MCC, the delay is linked to 151 vacant Super Speciality seats in Tamil Nadu, including Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) seats, which remain unfilled. The availability and status of these seats could significantly influence the counselling process and seat allotment outcomes at the national level.

MCC Updates NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Seat Matrix Ahead of Expected Counselling Resumption
MCC Updates NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Seat Matrix Ahead of Expected Counselling Resumption

The development follows an order issued by the Supreme Court on May 29, 2026, in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 415 of 2026. In its directions, the apex court instructed the Government of Tamil Nadu to inform the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) about the 151 vacant Super Speciality seats that had not been filled. The court’s order was aimed at ensuring that these seats could be considered for inclusion in the ongoing NEET SS counselling process.

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Acting on the Supreme Court's directions, MCC immediately contacted the Tamil Nadu government and requested that the vacant seats be reverted to the DGHS and MCC so they could be added to the national counselling pool. The committee stated that it sent official communications highlighting the urgency of the matter and the importance of incorporating the seats within the counselling timeline.

However, MCC said that despite repeated requests and follow-up communications, it did not receive an immediate response from the state government. Subsequently, the Chairman of the Medical Counselling Committee addressed a demi-official letter to the Principal Secretary (Health) of the Government of Tamil Nadu, urging compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions and requesting the prompt transfer of the vacant seats.

In response, the Tamil Nadu government informed MCC through a communication dated June 5, 2026, that it had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on June 4 regarding the issue. The filing of the review petition has introduced a legal complication that directly impacts the counselling process and the final status of the 151 vacant seats.

MCC noted that the matter has significant implications for the conduct and timely completion of NEET SS Counselling 2025. Since the inclusion or exclusion of these seats could affect seat allocation and candidate choices across multiple specialties, the committee has decided to keep Round 2 of the counselling process on hold until greater clarity emerges.

The counselling authority further stated that it is currently examining the legal position and exploring available remedies before determining the next course of action. Any decision regarding the resumption of counselling will depend on developments in the ongoing court proceedings and subsequent directions related to the vacant seats.

Candidates participating in NEET SS Counselling 2025 have been advised not to rely on unofficial information circulating on social media or other platforms. MCC has urged aspirants to regularly visit the official counselling website for authentic updates, revised schedules, and future notifications concerning the counselling process.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2026
14:54 PM
NEET SS 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling Legal proceedings
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