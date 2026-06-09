WBCAP UG Merit List 2026 for Phase 1 Released at wbcap.in; Admissions Begin Today

Summary Candidates who registered for the first phase of the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) counselling process can now check their merit status through the official website According to the official timetable, admission against the Phase 1 seat allotment will be conducted from June 9 to June 15, 2026

The Department of Higher Education, West Bengal, has released the WBCAP Merit List 2026 for Phase 1 on June 9. Candidates who registered for the first phase of the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) counselling process can now check their merit status through the official website.

The merit list has been published as part of the undergraduate admission process for the 2026–27 academic session. Candidates whose names appear in the merit list can proceed with the admission process according to the counselling schedule announced by the department.

According to the official timetable, admission against the Phase 1 seat allotment will be conducted from June 9 to June 15, 2026. Following this, the institution-wise and course-wise seat allotment results for the upgrade round will be published on June 20, 2026.

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Candidates opting for seat upgradation will be able to complete admissions against the upgraded allotments between June 20 and June 23, 2026.

The department has also announced that physical verification of documents for admitted candidates will be conducted at the respective institutions from June 27 to July 4, 2026. Academic sessions for the new batch are scheduled to commence on July 6, 2026.

WBCAP Merit List 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access the Phase 1 merit list:

Visit the official WBCAP website. Click on the “WBCAP Merit List 2026 – Phase 1” link available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details. View the merit list displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their allotment details and complete the admission formalities within the stipulated deadlines to avoid cancellation of their allotted seats. Further updates regarding counselling, seat allotment and admissions will be available on the official WBCAP portal.